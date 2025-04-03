Pakistan denounces Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Palestine, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, which took place on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Foreign Office criticized Israel’s actions, including its military targeting of Palestinian civilians and infrastructure.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan condemned Israel’s aggressive actions, which he described as a direct violation of international law and humanitarian principles. He particularly denounced the deliberate attack on a UN-run clinic in Jabalia, which had been sheltering over 700 displaced civilians.

This attack, Khan said, highlights Israel’s blatant disregard for international humanitarian law, adding that such actions amount to war crimes.

The spokesperson also expressed grave concern over Israel’s ongoing campaign to seize Palestinian land, including the illegal occupation of the Morag Corridor, and its broader aim of ethnic cleansing in Palestine. He called these actions part of Israel’s expansionist agenda, which further exacerbates tensions in the region.

Khan further condemned Israel’s storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the holy month of Eid-ul-Fitr, describing it as a sacrilegious act that violates the sanctity of one of Islam’s most revered sites.

He emphasized that this action was not only provocative but was part of Israel’s efforts to escalate the ongoing conflict and further its territorial ambitions, all while undermining regional peace and stability.

The ongoing violence in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians, including women, children, and medical personnel, was also condemned.

Khan highlighted the massive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of Palestinians as part of Israel’s military campaign. He called these actions morally indefensible and legally unjustifiable.

Pakistan reaffirmed its strong and unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and an independent state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The statement called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law and to take concrete steps to end the occupation and bring justice to the Palestinian people.

The Foreign Office’s statement concluded by reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to standing with Palestine in its struggle for freedom, dignity, and sovereignty.