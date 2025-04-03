Seven dead in migrant boat accident near Greece’s Lesbos island

ATHENS: Seven people, including a boy, a girl, and two women, tragically lost their lives after a migrant boat sank off the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the northern part of the island, and the vessel was discovered by a coast guard patrol boat early in the day.

So far, 23 migrants have been rescued, but the total number of passengers on board remains unclear, with authorities continuing their search and rescue efforts. The boat’s capsizing is another grim reminder of the dangerous journeys that many migrants undertake in search of a better life.

Greece has been a significant entry point for migrants and refugees for years, with 54,000 arrivals recorded in 2024 alone. The country’s shores have seen an influx of migrants from regions including the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, especially following the 2015 crisis when nearly 1 million people arrived.

This tragic incident near Lesbos comes shortly after another devastating boat sinking off the Canary Islands, where up to 50 migrants, including 44 from Pakistan, are believed to have perished as their boat sank while attempting to reach Spain from West Africa.

The rise in such incidents underlines the increasing dangers faced by migrants attempting to cross treacherous routes, as well as the growing number of migrant deaths reported globally in 2024.