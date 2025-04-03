Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Charity Resignations Scandal Amid Harassment Allegations

Prince Harry is voicing his support for the investigation launched by the Charity Commission into the turmoil that led to his resignation from the charity Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2006. The inquiry, announced on April 3, will assess the charity’s compliance with legal duties following the resignation of the board of trustees and the subsequent withdrawal of Harry and Prince Seeiso from their roles as patrons.

In a statement, Harry expressed his heartbreak over the situation, emphasizing that Sentebale was established to support young people in Southern Africa in memory of his and Seeiso’s late mothers. “What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness,” Harry said. “No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself.”

The investigation follows a series of resignations, including the board’s call for Dr. Sophie Chandauka to step down as chairperson. The Charity Commission has confirmed it will investigate the claims and review the charity’s practices. Harry, along with Seeiso, has expressed hope that the inquiry will uncover the truth behind the events that led to their decision to resign.

“We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign,” Harry stated, expressing his desire for Sentebale to be placed in the right hands for the sake of the children and communities it serves.

Dr. Chandauka, who initiated a governance review in February 2025, welcomed the inquiry, stating that she hoped it would provide reassurance to the public, donors, and other stakeholders about the charity’s future direction. She also highlighted that Sentebale’s operational staff remains focused on continuing its mission despite the internal challenges.

The issues within Sentebale first became public in late March, when Harry and Seeiso made the decision to step down, citing internal disputes and financial mismanagement. Sources familiar with the situation have claimed that Dr. Chandauka’s leadership placed significant financial strain on the charity, including a failed fundraising effort that saw the cancellation of the 2024 Sentebale Polo Cup.

Photo: Getty Images

One of the board members who resigned, Dr. Kelello Lerotholi, expressed concern for the emotional well-being of the princes, acknowledging the deep personal toll the situation had on Harry and Seeiso, given their commitment to the charity’s mission.

As the inquiry progresses, the future of Sentebale remains uncertain, but Harry’s statement reflects a clear hope for a resolution that will allow the charity to continue its vital work in Southern Africa.