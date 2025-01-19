Ahsan Iqbal criticises PTI supporters for defending Imran Khan despite graft case

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Sunday strongly condemned the defense of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by his supporters in light of his proven corruption, specifically relating to the £190 million graft case.

In a statement, Iqbal called the attempts by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to shield their leader “regrettable and shameful.”

He emphasized that Khan had built his entire political career on promises of transparency and accountability, often focusing on attacking the corruption of political rivals. However, Iqbal pointed out that despite clear evidence of Khan’s involvement in corruption, his followers continue to defend him.

“The duplicity and hypocrisy of PTI are laid bare as they defend a leader who, rather than confronting the grave breach of trust, resorts to religious or anti-establishment narratives to deflect criticism,” Iqbal said. He went on to highlight key details of the case, including that Britain’s National Crime Agency had returned £190 million to Pakistan, money which was meant to be deposited in the national treasury for the public’s benefit. Instead, he claimed, the funds were transferred by Khan to benefit property tycoon Malik Riaz.

Iqbal noted that these funds were deposited in a Supreme Court account intended for a fine imposed on Malik Riaz. In exchange for this transfer, he claimed Khan received personal benefits. “Even if these benefits are ignored, transferring state funds for personal purposes is an unforgivable crime,” he asserted.

He further cited a detailed report by The Financial Times published in July 2022, which accused Khan of using charitable funds for his political campaigns. Despite the serious allegations, Iqbal said, Khan had not initiated any legal action against the newspaper, calling it a sign of his inability to refute the claims.

According to Iqbal, the £190 million scandal represents not only financial corruption but a profound betrayal of public trust. “The leader who called himself a champion in the fight against corruption was found involved in a mega-corruption scandal,” he said.

The minister criticized the hypocrisy of PTI and its supporters for defending Khan’s actions, warning that it goes against the principles of accountability they once advocated. He concluded by emphasizing the dangers of blind loyalty and unchecked power, adding that such behavior undermines the values of transparency and integrity.