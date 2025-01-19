PML-N leader claims PTI’s focus was self-enrichment, not public service

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary, strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for fostering chaos and a politics of hate in the country.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Chaudhary accused PTI leaders of hypocrisy, alleging that those who have frequently pointed fingers at others for corruption are themselves tainted with wrongdoing.

He warned that more revelations about PTI’s corrupt practices would surface in the future.

Chaudhary went on to accuse the previous PTI government of prioritizing its own financial interests over the welfare of the public, claiming that during their tenure, the party had focused on filling their own pockets rather than serving the people of Pakistan. He also singled out Shahzad Akbar, accusing him of harassing businessmen and the general public during PTI’s time in power.

In contrast, Chaudhary highlighted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s role in rescuing Pakistan from various crises, including international isolation and stalled development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He noted that when PML-N took charge, Pakistan was facing significant challenges. However, through their efforts, the country has made progress, and CPEC has gained considerable momentum under their leadership. Chaudhary proudly stated that PML-N is leading the nation towards prosperity and a brighter future.