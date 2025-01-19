Governor Punjab calls for strict action to eliminate human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, emphasized the need for stringent action against human trafficking, underscoring its harmful impact on Pakistan’s image abroad.

He was speaking at the launch of the book “Japan Kahani” by renowned writer and journalist Amjad Siddiqui at the National Press Club (NPC) on Sunday.

In his address, the Governor expressed concern over the increasing number of Pakistani citizens losing their lives in migrant boat accidents, a crisis that has tarnished the country’s reputation. He pointed out that these deaths are often a consequence of illegal migration, which is frequently driven by human trafficking networks.

While acknowledging the role poverty plays in driving individuals to seek illegal migration routes, Governor Khan stressed that those capable of paying large sums—ranging from 5 to 6 million rupees—should instead be investing in legitimate business opportunities within Pakistan. He expressed that such investments could secure a more stable and prosperous future for these individuals and the country as a whole.

Governor Khan also criticized the lack of trust that the country’s youth have in the national system, which, he noted, often pushes them to resort to dangerous and illegal methods of migration. He called for the restoration of that trust by tapping into the nation’s vast natural resources, which could transform Pakistan’s future if used effectively.

Additionally, Governor Khan suggested that efforts to combat human trafficking should extend beyond enforcement actions. He proposed including anti-trafficking content in school curriculums, and organizing seminars and public discussions to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal migration. By doing so, he believes, the youth could be guided towards legitimate opportunities and a brighter future within Pakistan.

He also highlighted the importance of identifying and addressing the connections between human traffickers and certain elements within national institutions. He stressed that everyone involved in this illegal activity must be held accountable and brought to justice.

Governor Saleem Haider Khan’s remarks were widely regarded as a call for a multi-faceted approach to addressing human trafficking, which combines legal action, education, and social reforms to secure a safer and more prosperous future for Pakistan’s youth.