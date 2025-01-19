Parachinar road blockade worsens crisis as Jirga demands urgent action

PARACHINAR/PESHAWAR: The main road connecting Thall to Parachinar remained blocked on Sunday, deepening the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

The road, a vital lifeline for transporting essential goods, has been shut for several months due to ongoing security concerns and violence in Kurram, leaving thousands of residents without access to basic necessities such as food, medicine, and fuel.

The blockade has caused severe shortages, particularly in Upper Kurram, where over 500,000 people are trapped without adequate supplies. The situation has grown increasingly dire, with reports of widespread suffering, including loss of life due to the unavailability of medical assistance and food shortages. As the blockade enters its fourth month, the conditions continue to worsen for the besieged population, with no immediate resolution in sight.

In response to the escalating crisis, members of the Jirga (tribal council) have written an open letter calling for swift action from the government to address the violation of the peace accord in the region. The letter condemns the recent attacks on relief convoys and urges the government to hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

The situation reached a breaking point when, on January 16, a convoy of trucks carrying essential supplies was attacked in the Bagan area, leading to the deaths of eight people, including two security personnel. The assailants, reportedly linked to the Takfiri extremist faction, looted the trucks and set them ablaze, destroying vital supplies meant for the region’s residents.

The attackers came from multiple villages in Lower Kurram, including Bagan, Ouchat, Char Khel, and Manduri, and their actions left the convoy in ruins. According to the Jirga, despite the presence of gunship helicopters overhead, the attackers continued to loot and fire at the convoy without facing any immediate action from the authorities.

The ongoing violence and blockade have prompted strong reactions from tribal elders, who have criticized both the lack of government intervention and the failure to uphold the peace agreement that was signed with difficulty. The Jirga’s letter, which has been sent to high-ranking officials including the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, and the Chief of Army Staff, calls for an immediate reopening of the road and the restoration of peace in Kurram. The letter also demands that the perpetrators of the recent violence be brought to justice.

“The people of Kurram have been subjected to this blockade for over three months. Children, the elderly, and vulnerable people are dying due to the lack of access to basic medical treatment and food. The government’s failure to take decisive action is not only a violation of the peace agreement but also a betrayal of the trust of the people,” said Peer Haider Shah, a Jirga member and former Member of the National Assembly.

Shah explained that while significant progress had been made toward peace, including the dismantling of bunkers and checkpoints, the continued violations of the ceasefire and the actions of the Takfiri extremists had undermined the peace process.

The peace agreement, which was signed with great difficulty in Kohat, aimed to resolve tensions between various factions in the region, including the Takfiri group.

However, since its signing, the agreement has been repeatedly violated, particularly by the Takfiri militants, who continue to target both security forces and civilians. These violations have caused widespread mistrust among the local population, who feel abandoned by the government and the security agencies tasked with ensuring their safety.

One of the critical concerns raised by the Jirga in its letter is the lack of response from the security forces during the recent attacks on relief convoys. Despite the presence of military helicopters, the attackers were able to loot and destroy the goods without facing any resistance. This has raised questions about the effectiveness of the current security measures in place and the ability of the government to maintain control over the region.

The letter also highlights the immense suffering of the people living in Upper and Lower Kurram, who have been trapped without access to vital supplies for months. Many families have been forced to live without food, clean water, and basic healthcare, leading to a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis. As the blockade continues, residents are growing increasingly desperate, with no immediate relief in sight.

The Jirga’s open letter calls for a range of measures to address the crisis. These include the immediate reopening of the road to Parachinar, the provision of emergency relief supplies, and the restoration of security in the region.

The Jirga also demands that the government take decisive action against the Takfiri militants who have been responsible for the violence, including the recent attack on the relief convoy. Failure to address these issues, the letter warns, could further erode public trust in the peace process and make it more difficult to resolve the ongoing conflict in the region.

In the wake of the attacks, local residents and humanitarian organizations have expressed concern over the government’s response to the crisis.

While security forces have reportedly taken control of key strategic positions in the region, including in Lower Kurram, the continued delays in dismantling bunkers and the lack of effective action against the perpetrators of violence have left many questioning the government’s commitment to resolving the situation.

“The government has done little to address the real needs of the people in Kurram. While officials focus on military operations and security measures, the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. People are dying every day, and yet no concrete steps have been taken to address the underlying issues,” said a local activist, who requested to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

As the blockade drags on, the Jirga and local leaders continue to demand a more active role for the government in addressing the crisis. The failure to take decisive action, they argue, could lead to further instability in the region and a loss of faith in the government’s ability to provide security and stability to its citizens.

The current situation in Kurram remains tense, with ongoing debates about the future of the peace process and the role of government and security forces in maintaining peace in the region.

While some progress has been made, the violations of the ceasefire and the continued suffering of the local population highlight the need for urgent and effective action to address the humanitarian crisis and restore peace to the region.

The Jirga’s letter serves as a reminder of the growing frustrations among the people of Kurram and the urgent need for the government to take tangible steps to address the ongoing crisis. The people of Parachinar and the surrounding areas are hoping for a resolution that will allow them to rebuild their lives and live in peace once again.