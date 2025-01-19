Lahore tops global pollution rankings once again

LAHORE: Lahore has once again been ranked the most polluted city in the world, according to the latest air quality data. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has surged to a dangerous 553, placing it in the “hazardous” category.

This alarming level of pollution continues to pose a serious threat to public health and well-being in the city.

Lahore’s persistent air quality issues have placed it at the top of the global pollution rankings for several years, surpassing even its regional neighbor, New Delhi. The Indian capital follows closely behind, with an AQI of 425, highlighting the ongoing struggle of South Asian cities in combating severe air pollution.

The hazardous air quality in Lahore is attributed to a combination of factors, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and crop burning during the harvest season. These sources contribute to the high concentration of particulate matter (PM), which can severely impact the respiratory and cardiovascular health of the population.

In addition to Lahore’s crisis, Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, is also grappling with worsening air pollution. Karachi ranks seventh on the global pollution index, with an AQI of 186. While not as extreme as Lahore, Karachi’s air quality remains a significant concern, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such hazardous levels of pollution can lead to a range of health issues, including chronic respiratory diseases, heart conditions, and even premature death. The situation is particularly dire for the most vulnerable segments of the population, who are at a heightened risk of health complications.

Despite the severe impact on public health, effective measures to curb pollution in Lahore and other Pakistani cities remain largely insufficient. While the government has taken some steps to address the issue, such as introducing cleaner public transportation options and enforcing regulations on industrial emissions, the enforcement of these policies remains inconsistent.

The impact of Lahore’s air pollution crisis extends beyond health concerns, with the city’s deteriorating air quality also affecting the economy and overall quality of life.

The smog that blankets the city during the winter months has disrupted daily life, leading to school closures, flight cancellations, and limited visibility, further exacerbating the challenges faced by residents.

Health experts have called for urgent action to address the underlying causes of Lahore’s air pollution. They have emphasized the need for stricter regulations on emissions, better waste management practices, and increased public awareness about the dangers of air pollution.

Local authorities and environmental organizations have also urged residents to take precautionary measures to protect their health.

People are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially during high-pollution days, and to wear protective masks when venturing outside. Vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, are particularly encouraged to stay indoors.

As Lahore continues to battle its pollution crisis, many are calling for coordinated efforts between government agencies, environmental organizations, and the public to reduce the city’s air pollution and improve the overall quality of life for its residents. Without urgent and sustained action, the air quality in Lahore and other major cities in Pakistan is likely to remain a serious public health and environmental concern.