NIH reassures public, denies surge in COVID-19 cases across country

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has officially denied reports suggesting a surge in COVID-19 cases across Pakistan, emphasizing that the situation is well under control.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Dr. Mumtaz Khan, the Head of the Center for Disease Control at NIH, addressed concerns surrounding the recent claims of a rapid increase in coronavirus infections in the country. He firmly stated that the reports of a surge were baseless and that there has been no significant uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Khan explained that the confusion may have stemmed from the similarities in symptoms between COVID-19, influenza, and the seasonal flu.

“Many symptoms, such as cold, cough, fever, and fatigue, overlap across these illnesses, which might have led to misinterpretations,” he said. He further reassured the public that there is no immediate cause for concern and that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The NIH clarified that although respiratory illnesses do tend to rise during the winter season, with an increase in cases of influenza and H1N1, there is no evidence indicating that COVID-19 cases have risen significantly. “It is entirely normal for cases of seasonal flu to rise during the colder months, and this has been the case again this year,” Dr. Khan noted.

While acknowledging reports from Karachi suggesting a small percentage of patients showing symptoms of cold and cough testing positive for COVID-19, Dr. Khan urged caution in drawing conclusions from these isolated cases. “Only a small percentage of patients with respiratory symptoms are testing positive for COVID-19, and these cases do not point to a widespread resurgence,” he added.

To ensure public health safety, the NIH has ramped up surveillance efforts across the country, particularly during this time of increased influenza activity. The Institute has also submitted an official response to the National Assembly, addressing the current situation regarding COVID-19, seasonal flu, and H1N1 cases.

Dr. Khan concluded with a reminder to the public that health authorities continue to monitor the situation diligently and that the government remains fully prepared to take appropriate measures if necessary. He emphasized the importance of following standard health guidelines, including good hygiene practices, to reduce the spread of respiratory infections during the ongoing seasonal shift.

As of now, the NIH’s message to the public is clear: While there has been a mild increase in certain types of respiratory illnesses, there is no alarming surge in COVID-19 cases at this point.