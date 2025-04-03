China, EU agree to restart talks regarding ‘anti-subsidy’ case involving Chinese EVs: MOFCOM

BEIJING: China and the EU have agreed to promptly restart proposed price commitment talks regarding the EU’s anti-subsidy case involving Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), and create favorable conditions for enhanced investment and industrial cooperation between Chinese and European companies, Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday.

The remarks were made by He Yadong, a spokesperson of MOFCOM at the regular press conference.

On March 28, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met visiting European Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, where both sides conducted frank, in-depth and pragmatic discussions on China-EU economic relations and mutual trade concerns, reaching several important consensus points, He said.

Both sides recognize that the current international situation remains complex and volatile. They agreed to uphold the independence and stability of China-EU economic relations, leveraging the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to enhance dialogue, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system and global supply chains – thereby injecting greater certainty and positive momentum into the world economy.

He stated that the two sides held in-depth discussions on trade and investment matters, agreeing to establish regular ministerial-level communications and enhance exchanges on major China-Europe economic and trade issues.

Both sides also appointed designated contacts and directed their working teams to routinely assess bilateral trade concerns, advance ongoing progress, and prepare for the next phase of high-level engagements between China and Europe, He added.

He further noted that during the discussions, both sides addressed key trade disputes, including the EU’s anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs and China’s anti-dumping probe into EU brandy exports. They reaffirmed their commitment to resolving these economic and trade differences through dialogue and consultation, in line with the important consensus reached by Chinese and European leaders.

The two sides have agreed to restart proposed price commitment talks regarding the EU’s anti-subsidy case involving Chinese EVs promptly, aiming to foster a favorable environment for enhanced investment and industrial collaboration between Chinese and European firms.

Given the case’s complexity and at the EU’s request, China has decided to lawfully extend the investigation period for the brandy anti-dumping case, He Yadong added.

He Yadong noted that the two sides also discussed other key issues, including the EU’s foreign subsidy investigations, cosmetics regulations, agricultural and food product market access, and government procurement policies. Both parties reiterated their commitment to maintaining mutual market openness and ensuring a fair competitive environment for corporate cooperation.