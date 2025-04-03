Royal Health Crisis Mounts As Another Cancer Diagnosis Is Revealed Amid King Charles’ Hospital Visit

Emma Manners, the 61-year-old Duchess of Rutland, has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2024 and has since been navigating life in remission. The noblewoman, known for her role in managing the historic Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, shared her emotional health journey in a candid piece for The Telegraph on March 30. “Cancer is a hideous disease and the ultimate leveler. No one is immune – not the King of England, the Princess of Wales and certainly not me,” she began, drawing parallels with recent announcements from King Charles and Kate Middleton, both of whom had disclosed their own cancer diagnoses in 2024. The King is undergoing ongoing treatment, while Kate Middleton revealed in January that she is in remission.

Emma described the fear she felt after being diagnosed, recalling the moment when a doctor informed her of the cancer. “Like everyone else who has ever found themselves sitting opposite a doctor being told ‘you have cancer,’ I felt terrified,” she admitted.

The diagnosis came after Emma discovered a lump in her left breast, which she initially thought was a pimple or cyst. A subsequent mammogram revealed “three shadows,” leading to the confirmation of stage 2 breast cancer. A treatment plan was set in motion, and Emma set out to tackle the disease head-on.

Despite the overwhelming news, Emma said she took comfort in the thought that she still had “a bit of living left to do.” Determined to continue her responsibilities at Belvoir Castle, she focused on her recovery, adjusting her diet, starting intermittent fasting, and embracing nature walks for both physical and mental health. She also took magnesium to improve her sleep and began journaling.

Throughout her treatment, Emma reflected on possible contributing factors to her diagnosis, including a hormone replacement therapy implant and past habits. However, she chose to focus on the future, removing the coil and implant before learning that the cancer had not spread.

In September, the Duchess underwent a successful mastectomy of her left breast, just a day after her 61st birthday. While awaiting reconstructive surgery, which would take a year, she leaned on her partner, Phil Burtt, for support and used humor to keep her spirits high.

Post-surgery tests came back negative, and she underwent a week of preventative radiotherapy. Now in remission, Emma expressed gratitude for the support she’s received and emphasized her determination to continue living life to the fullest.

“Now I’ve found my voice again – and I’ve a lot of living to do,” she concluded.