Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Hospital pioneers laser-assisted bladder stone surgery

GWADAR: The Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Hospital, supported by China, has achieved a significant milestone by conducting its first-ever laser-assisted bladder stone surgery, marking a new chapter in the city’s healthcare history.

The groundbreaking surgery, known as cystolitholapaxy, utilized modern laser technology to break down and remove bladder stones in a procedure that sets new benchmarks for medical procedures in the region.

During the surgery, surgeons employed a cystoscope, an instrument designed to locate the bladder stones. Once identified, laser technology was used to break the stones into smaller, manageable pieces, which were then extracted by the surgical team. This method, which offers a minimally invasive approach, marks an important advancement in medical care for the residents of Gwadar.

This innovative procedure is part of the hospital’s ongoing effort to provide advanced and cost-free healthcare to the underserved population of Gwadar. The hospital’s commitment to offering free medical services is further reflected in its introduction of Endourology in February, a minimally invasive surgical technique that utilizes a camera to treat urological issues.

The Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Hospital, which operates under the supervision of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and is managed by the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), provides a comprehensive array of services. These include emergency care, ICU services, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN), dental services, and various other specialties, all available around the clock.

The hospital has become a vital resource not only for Gwadar but also for the broader Balochistan region, offering advanced healthcare services that were previously unavailable.

Since its inauguration, the hospital has treated over 60,000 patients in family medicine and general outpatient departments, 30,000 pediatric patients, and handled thousands of emergency cases. The hospital has also made strides in maternal and child health, with improvements in maternal mortality rates and increased immunization coverage.

In addition to clinical services, the hospital’s laboratory and imaging facilities, along with its pharmacy and blood bank, are crucial components in addressing the region’s medical needs. Over 1,200 patients visit the hospital daily, making it a key healthcare provider in Balochistan.

The hospital’s continued expansion of services includes its newly established transfusion department, which began operations earlier this year, ensuring better healthcare outcomes for the local population.