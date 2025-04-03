Punjab faces rising temperatures, no relief expected amid prolonged dry spell

LAHORE: Punjab is experiencing a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures continuing to rise across the province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the dry and hot weather is expected to persist for several more days.

On Thursday, Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 19°C, with the mercury expected to rise to 34°C. Other cities in the province are seeing similar increases in temperature, prompting widespread use of cooling appliances.

The PMD has forecasted no rainfall in the next 72 hours, contributing to the dry conditions. Health authorities are urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours.

The early onset of heat is also raising concerns over water usage and increased energy demand in the region.