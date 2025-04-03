Opinion

Bitter thirst

The residents of Koh-e-Murad in Ziarat valley of Balochistan have been suffering from a serious drinking water crisis, causing wide-ranging problems. There are multiple reasons behind this crisis including inadequate water infrastructure and contamination of water sources.

To alleviate this crisis, the relevant authorities should: drill new borewells or repair the existing ones; implement rainwater harvesting systems; set up new water treatment plants and upgrade the existing ones; introduce water conservation measures; and educate the public about the importance of saving water.

However, as a short-term solution, the authorities should ensure provision of clean drinking water through water tankers. The authorities should visit Koh-e-Murad to assess the situation firsthand and take necessary steps to provide relief to the affected residents.

MAJID WALI

AWARAN

Ethics over prestige
