Karachi police arrest fake police duo involved in kidnappings, robberies

KARACHI: Two individuals have been arrested in Karachi for allegedly impersonating police officers and committing robberies and kidnappings via an online platform, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to a press release by Karachi District East Police, the suspects used to steal personal data from a private digital site and contact customers to arrange deliveries. Upon reaching the customers’ doorsteps, the suspects would be dressed in fake police uniforms and carry out house robberies and kidnappings.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Station House Officer (SHO) Naeem Rajput, working with his team, identified the suspects through CCTV footage obtained from various crime scenes. The police then arrested the two men in connection with a series of robberies and abductions reported in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

During the arrest, the police recovered illegal firearms, including two 30-bore pistols with ammunition, mobile phones, stolen watches, and other items. The suspects were also in possession of a vehicle with a fake number plate, BKY-361, which was seized by the police. Authorities are now investigating the car’s records to gather more information.

The arrested individuals, upon interrogation, revealed the details of several criminal activities they had been involved in. According to their confession, they had committed robberies and kidnappings across Karachi.

In particular, the suspects described incidents where they pretended to be police officers in order to gain access to homes and steal valuables, including cash, jewelry, and electronic items.

One of the most notable incidents took place on March 6, when the suspects entered a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1. After gaining the victim’s trust by posing as police officers, they looted four mobile phones, an LED TV, gold ornaments, watches, and cash. The suspects then kidnapped the victim and took him to various ATMs in Karachi, forcing him to withdraw money.

Afterward, they escaped the scene with the stolen goods and the victim’s cash. This case has been registered under charge number 202/2025 at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station.

In another incident on February 8, the suspects entered an apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13/D while pretending to be police officers. They stole the victim’s mobile phone, ATM card, and car documents before kidnapping the victim.

The suspects drove the victim to various ATMs and EasyPaisa shops, forcing him to withdraw money from his accounts. They then fled with the victim’s vehicle. This case was registered under charge number 80/2025 at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station.

Following their arrest, the suspects confessed to carrying out similar robberies and kidnappings both inside Karachi and in surrounding areas. Investigating authorities are currently gathering more details about their criminal activities to identify any further victims.

The two suspects are currently facing legal charges under the relevant sections of the criminal code, including theft, kidnapping, and impersonation of law enforcement officials. Police are continuing their investigation into the case and have promised to take further action to ensure that all individuals involved in such activities are brought to justice.

This arrest highlights the ongoing challenges posed by criminal gangs using technology to exploit unsuspecting victims. Police are urging residents to remain cautious when dealing with unknown individuals, especially those who claim to be law enforcement officers.