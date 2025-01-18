NATIONAL

Govt to close six departments of Ministry of Science

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government’s Rightsizing Committee has approved the closure of six institutions under the Ministry of Science and the merger of four others.

The decision aims to streamline operations and reduce the ministry’s workforce, the Rightsizing Committee decided to retain only six of the ministry’s institutions with a reduced workforce.

The remaining entities will either be closed or merged. A report on the implementation of these recommendations is due by July 20.

Documents reveal that the Council for Works and Housing Research, Pakistan Council for Science and Technology, and the Pakistan Council for Renewable Energy Technology will be shut down.

Additionally, the National Institute of Electronics may either be merged or closed, while the Scientific and Technological Development Corporation will be dissolved.

The committee has also instructed a third-party evaluation of the Pakistan Halal Authority, and has directed the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to undergo digitalisation.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has been asked to propose a plan to enhance its standards and secure placements for 100 universities.

The National University of Technology is required to submit a five-year plan for self-sustainability, while the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research will undergo a third-party performance review.

The committee also called for a 50% reduction in the staffing levels at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

