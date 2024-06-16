Imad Wasim makes big statement ahead of final T20 WC match against Ireland today

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has urged for substantial changes within the national cricket team following their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

During a press conference before their final match against Ireland, Imad accepted responsibility for the critical loss to India and stressed the necessity of a significant shift in mindset.

“It’s not my domain, but I believe changes are needed. A drastic change is essential for us to compete at the highest level,” Imad remarked.

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the Super 8 were dashed when the USA-Ireland match was washed out, allowing the USA to advance at Pakistan’s expense.

Imad acknowledged his difficulties in implementing strategies on the challenging New York pitch against India and pointed out the team’s outdated approach as a fundamental issue.

“In my view, our defeat in the World Cup stemmed from our mindset. We need to eliminate the fear of failure and try new strategies. It’s all about mindset; other teams have evolved their thinking, but we have not,” he explained.

Imad also highlighted that despite the weather’s impact on their elimination, Pakistan should have secured victories in earlier matches to avoid dependence on other results.

“You can’t control the weather. It had been raining for a week, and I’ve never seen rain like that before, so you can’t blame the groundsmen or ICC. It was unfortunate that the match was washed out, but we shouldn’t have been in that position – we should have won our games to ensure our progress,” he concluded.

Pakistan is set to play Ireland on Sunday in their final tournament match at Fort Lauderhill, Florida.