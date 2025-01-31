Kidnapped policeman recovered in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police constable Muhammad Azam, who was kidnapped on Thursday evening, was safely recovered on Friday following a successful operation.

According to the police spokesman, the joint operation, which lasted through the night, was led by Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada. Teams from the police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the Pakistan Army participated in the operation.

The spokesman confirmed that while the kidnapped policeman was recovered unharmed, the unidentified kidnappers managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness and the nearby forests.

In response, police have cordoned off multiple areas in the region and are continuing efforts to apprehend the kidnappers. Authorities are actively pursuing leads and conducting further searches in the vicinity to track down those responsible for the abduction.