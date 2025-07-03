K-P protests exclusion of hydropower projects from IGCEP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has strongly protested the federal government’s exclusion of two major hydropower projects from the Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2025-2035, calling the move retaliatory and unjust.

Engr Tariq Sadozai, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy, expressed serious concern in a letter to Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmed Leghari. He criticized the Centre for its continued lack of cooperation with provincial energy initiatives and highlighted the exclusion of the Gabral Kalam (88 MW) and Maden (157 MW) hydropower projects, which are set for completion in 2027. These projects, launched under the World Bank-supported Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy (KHRE) program, had previously been included in the IGCEP 2021-30 and 2022-31 with approval from ECNEC, the Council of Common Interests (CCI), and NEPRA.

Sadozai termed the exclusion from the updated IGCEP 2025-35 a violation of the Constitution, arguing that it undermines provincial rights. He stated that if federal projects like Mohmand Dam, Dasu, and Tarbela 5th Extension are classified as “committed” in the IGCEP, then the two K-P-based projects should also be given the same status.

The K-P government plans to raise the issue at the highest forum and has urged the federal government to review its decision and reinstate the projects in the IGCEP framework.