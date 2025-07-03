F-9 Park to house Gandhara Centre

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved the return of a previously allotted plot in Sector H-8 to Motamar Al-Alam Al-Islami (World Muslim Congress). This decision was made during the 12th board meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA headquarters.

The board also addressed several other agenda items, including adjustments for maintenance staff transferred from the Public Works Department (PWD) to the CDA. Additionally, the meeting reviewed various charges related to urban properties, such as transfer fees, registry charges, and stamp duties within CDA jurisdiction, as well as properties in Islamabad Capital Territory and private housing societies.

A comprehensive feasibility plan for the operationalisation of the Gandhara Heritage and Cultural Centre in F-9 Park was also approved during the meeting. The project aims to preserve and promote Gandhara heritage in the capital. The board also decided to seek guidance from the establishment division and cabinet division regarding the legal processes involved in adjusting the maintenance staff.