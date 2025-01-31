Tarar vows to strengthen Pak-China ties, emphasizes future generations’ role

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and National Heritage, Attaullah Tarar, expressed on Friday that Pakistan and China are the steadfast guardians of their bilateral relationship, vowing to fortify and preserve this deep-rooted bond for future generations.

Addressing the Chinese New Lunar Year and Spring Festival ceremony, Tarar emphasized that strengthening this friendship is not only a shared responsibility but also a national duty. “We are the guardians and protectors of Pak-China friendship. It is our duty to make sure this bond remains strong and is passed down,” he declared.

Tarar described the friendship between Pakistan and China as timeless, deeply embedded in both the governments and the people of both nations. “This relationship is higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans, and sweeter than honey,” he remarked, further highlighting the special place it holds in the hearts of Pakistanis.

The minister shared his personal experiences, mentioning his six visits to China through its exchange programs. “Every time I visit China, I feel a deep sense of belonging. It’s not just a foreign land; it feels like home,” he said.

Tarar also spoke about the economic and cultural initiatives undertaken under the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project, launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He praised the OBOR initiative, describing it as a remarkable venture that continues to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

The successful completion of the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has paved the way for the second phase, he noted. Tarar also highlighted the historical significance of the Karakoram Highway, which connects mountainous regions of the north with the coastal city of Gwadar, marking the beginning of Pakistan’s maritime journey.

He lauded the inauguration of Gwadar Airport and the arrival of its first flight, calling it a major milestone in furthering the development of the region and symbolizing the ever-strengthening ties between the two nations.