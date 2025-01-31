NATIONAL

Omar Ayub slams govt over PECA, accuses it of stifling freedom of speech

By Staff Report

SARGODHA: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan on Friday launched a strong critique against the government, accusing it of curbing freedom of speech through the controversial Pakistan Electronic Media Prevention Act (PECA).

Speaking to the media during his visit to Sargodha, where he had arrived for a hearing, Khan expressed concern over the increasing restrictions on journalists’ ability to express their views freely. He stated that the law has left no room for open discourse, claiming that media personnel are unable to speak or write without fear of repercussions.

Khan also held the government responsible for the rising inflation in the country, and expressed hope that the Sindh government would come to terms with the federal government’s proposed water distribution plan.

Further, the opposition leader pointed fingers at Sikandar Sultan Raja, holding him accountable for the political unrest that followed the 2024 elections. Khan expressed frustration with the lack of response from the prime minister regarding his letter asking for the formation of a parliamentary committee.

He emphasized that the government’s delay in addressing the matter would not be tolerated, announcing a power show scheduled in Swabi on February 8 to demonstrate their resistance.

Previous article
Kidnapped policeman recovered in Dera
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Journalists stage nationwide Black Day protests against controversial PECA amendments

ISLAMABAD: Journalists and media organizations on Friday observed a nationwide Black Day to protest against the recently passed controversial amendments to the Prevention of...

China condoles with Washington plane crash victims, urges US to ‘determine cause swiftly’

Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Pakistan’s 1st electric bus service

Hamas confirms assassination of military chief Mohammed Deif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.