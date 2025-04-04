Victoria And David Beckham’s Two Sons Can’t ‘Stand Each Other’ Amid Ongoing Girlfriend Rift

David and Victoria Beckham’s sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, are reportedly embroiled in a family feud, with the two brothers not on speaking terms. The alleged conflict stems from Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who briefly dated Brooklyn before starting a relationship with his younger brother, according to sources close to the family.

However, insiders suggest the rift is not about jealousy but concerns over Turnbull’s possible motives for dating another Beckham son. Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were notably absent from David Beckham’s lavish 50th birthday celebration in Miami, where Romeo and Turnbull attended, along with most of the Beckham family.

Sources indicate that Brooklyn and Nicola’s absence from the event is directly linked to the ongoing tension between the brothers. In fact, it’s reported that the couple has no plans to attend any family functions where Turnbull will be present.

The feud was also cited as the reason Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in March. Romeo, 22, later shared a family photo from the birthday party, but Brooklyn was notably left out of the post. Romeo’s Instagram Story read, “Family is everything … love you all,” tagging Turnbull, his parents, sister Harper, and his brother Cruz.

Romeo made his relationship with Turnbull official on Instagram in November 2024, just a month after being spotted with Gray Sorrenti, another public figure. Prior to Turnbull, Romeo had been in a long-term relationship with Mia Regan, but they parted ways in February 2024 after five years of dating.