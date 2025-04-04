NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 4th April, 2025

By News Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
Epaper_25-4-4 LHR
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Crackdown likely on ACCs, illegal foreigners as deadline for voluntary return...

Interior minister met PM a day earlier and briefed him PM about repatriation process ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The process to repatriate all illegal foreigners and Afghan...

PM unveils ‘massive relief’ of upto Rs7.69 per unit for power consumers

Barrister Saif rebuts reports on Imran seeking ‘re-engagement with establishment’

Mengal makes ‘three demands’ as party’s sit-in enters 7th day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.