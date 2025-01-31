Gwadar shipyard mega project gets green light as committee approves landmark development

ISLAMABAD: A major step towards regional development was taken on Saturday as a key committee unanimously approved the initiation of the Gwadar Shipyard mega project.

After a detailed briefing from the Secretary of Defence Production and the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Balochistan, the committee decided to move forward with this monumental initiative aimed at boosting economic activity in the region.

The committee directed both the Ministry of Defence Production and the Government of Balochistan to begin work on the project in consultation with local leaders and parliamentarians from the Gwadar region. This inclusive approach is intended to ensure that the shipyard project is tailored to the needs of the local community, fostering broader support from stakeholders.

Senator Abdul Qadir, Chairman of the Committee, emphasized the role of the committee in facilitating coordination between the federal government, Balochistan, and the Ministry of Defence. He highlighted the importance of resolving the issue surrounding the 750 acres of land required for the project, stating that the allocation of land is crucial for the feasibility of the initiative.

Senator Qadir also mentioned that the committee would assist with securing the necessary funding for the land, which is vital to ensure the project’s success.

The committee’s decision was attended by several prominent senators, including Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Dost Ali Jeesar, Aon Abbas, Abdul Shakoor Khan, Jan Muhammad, and senior officials from various relevant departments.