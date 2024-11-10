CM and interior minister review Quetta attack, vow action against terrorism in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a critical meeting on Sunday to review the aftermath of the suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station, which left 27 people dead and 62 others injured.

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday morning, targeted a crowded platform as passengers were boarding two trains ready to depart for Chaman and Peshawar. It primarily struck civilians, although several law enforcement officers were also among the casualties.

The blast has been attributed to a suicide bomber who detonated an explosive device among the crowd.

The attack, which came a week after another deadly bombing in Mastung, was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Authorities have confirmed that the blast caused significant casualties, with both civilians and members of security forces, particularly army personnel, among the dead.

Following the bombing, the provincial government of Balochistan, with the support of federal authorities, sprang into action. The provincial health department rushed medical teams to treat the injured, with the Quetta Trauma Centre becoming the focal point for medical care.

The emergency was declared in hospitals across the city, and efforts were made to provide blood donations to those in critical condition. Balochistan’s Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar was present at the Quetta Trauma Centre to monitor the situation and oversee medical operations.

In response to the bombing, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the terrorist attack, describing it as an attack on innocent civilians. He expressed his resolve to continue the fight against terrorism and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Bugti also criticized the silence of some human rights activists, urging them to speak out against the violence and recognize the efforts being made to tackle terrorism. He emphasized that the government would leave no stone unturned in eradicating terrorism in Balochistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while visiting Quetta, reaffirmed the federal government’s support in combating terrorism and restoring peace in the province. He promised all-out assistance in addressing the security challenges and strengthening the law enforcement agencies to effectively respond to such attacks.

The Interior Minister stated that the federal government would prioritize providing resources to Balochistan to bolster the province’s counterterrorism capabilities.

During a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in Balochistan, Naqvi and Bugti discussed the immediate measures taken to curb terrorism and enhance security. The meeting also reviewed the preliminary report of the suicide bombing.

It was decided that intelligence-based operations would be expanded to prevent further terrorist activities in the region. Both leaders pledged to intensify efforts to eliminate the elements responsible for destabilizing Balochistan.

The tragic attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by Balochistan, particularly in the context of rising terrorist incidents in the region. In recent months, the province has seen an increase in violence, including bombings, targeted killings, and insurgent activities. The Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, has claimed responsibility for many of these attacks, further exacerbating the security situation.

The Quetta Railway Station bombing has also drawn condemnation from national leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who strongly condemned the attack and expressed his sympathy with the victims’ families.

He assured the people of Balochistan that the federal government would support the province in its efforts to tackle terrorism and restore peace. Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani also condemned the blast, calling the perpetrators enemies of humanity who target innocent civilians.

The Balochistan Liberation Army has been a longstanding threat in the region, pushing for Baloch autonomy through violent means. While the group has repeatedly targeted security personnel, the recent attack on civilians signals an escalation in their tactics.

Law enforcement agencies have vowed to continue their crackdown on militant groups and have intensified security measures, including snap-checking and the deployment of additional forces at key locations across the province.

The bombing at Quetta Railway Station, though devastating, has also brought the government and security agencies together in a show of solidarity to address the rising threat of terrorism.

Both the provincial and federal governments have pledged to take decisive action, calling for a united front against the forces that seek to destabilize the region. As the investigation into the attack continues, authorities remain focused on ensuring the safety of citizens and preventing future attacks.

In the wake of the attack, Quetta city has been put on high alert, with the government taking steps to secure transportation hubs and public spaces. Police and security forces have been conducting frequent checks, and gatherings have been banned in the city. Officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

This attack underscores the fragile security situation in Balochistan, where insurgent groups, including the BLA, continue to challenge the state’s authority.