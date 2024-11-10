Govt fears 500,000 children missed polio vaccinations during October drive

ISLAMABAD: A top health official has expressed concern that around 500,000 children likely missed their polio vaccinations during Pakistan’s October 2024 countrywide inoculation drive.

This comes as the country faces a rise in polio cases, with 48 reported so far this year.

Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, coordinator to the prime minister on national health services, confirmed that while the exact figure is not available, the government expects approximately 500,000 refusals or missed opportunities for vaccination. Despite this, Bharath assured that efforts would continue to track and vaccinate the missed children.

This year, Pakistan has reported 48 polio cases, including 23 from Balochistan, 13 from Sindh, ten from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and one each from Punjab and Islamabad. The increase in cases prompted a national vaccination campaign from October 28 to November 3, aimed at vaccinating over 45 million children.

The resurgence of polio cases highlights the vulnerability of progress made in the fight against the disease. After a significant decline in cases in recent years, with only six cases in 2023, the number of infections is rising again. A contributing factor to the surge is a repatriation drive against illegal immigrants, which saw unvaccinated Afghan refugees spreading the virus across the country.

In addition to logistical challenges, Pakistan’s polio workers have faced increasing threats, with more than 90 vaccinators killed since 2012. A recent bomb attack targeted police escorting vaccine teams, resulting in the deaths of seven people, including five children.

Despite these challenges, Bharath emphasized that Pakistan’s polio surveillance system is among the best globally and that the vaccination program remains strong. However, he acknowledged that security concerns and logistical issues, such as refusals and missed vaccinations, have hindered efforts to fully eradicate the disease.