‘Mission Maryam’: Surgery of 530 kids carried out under CM Children’s Heart Surgery Programme

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Children’s Heart Surgery Program continues successfully as tangible reduction in paediatric heart surgery waiting list, pending for years, has been witnessed.

Surgery and interventional cardiology procedure under the CM’s Program has been successfully completed and the minor patients are on track to recovery. The Programme is being monitored through a dedicated dashboard.

The authorities concerned briefed,”530 patients are being treated in six government and eight private hospitals on the panel.” They added, “Registration and entry of details in central database is ensured for timely surgery of patients coming for treatment. About 4500 sick children have been referred for treatment in Punjab.”

Children’s cardiac surgery is being done in Children’s Hospital and Cardiology Institutes of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, besides 04 private hospitals in Lahore, 03 in Multan and 01 in Islamabad.

Madam Chief Minister said, “The health of every child is important, we will try hard to save their lives.” She added, “In the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, not only Punjab, but also children from other provinces including KP will be treated.” She highlighted, “It was extremely painful for young children suffering from heart diseases to go through the agony of waiting for a year for surgery.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” The lack of special heart surgeons and trained allied staff will be fixed to increase capacity of children’s hospitals.” She added, “We are trying to ensure treatment of every child suffering from cardiovascular diseases.”

Punjab CM Greets Cricket Team for Winning ODI Series

“Our Shaheens have made history by defeating the Kangaroos on their own soil,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating national cricket team on their remarkable victory in ODI series against Australia after 22 Years.