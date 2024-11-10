Train operations from Quetta suspended for four days due to security concerns

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways announced on Sunday the suspension of all train operations from Quetta for the next four days due to security concerns and to ensure the safety of passengers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aamir Ali Baloch confirmed that services would resume once security clearance was granted.

Baloch emphasized the collaborative efforts between Pakistan Railways, the Balochistan government, and security agencies, which had made it possible to maintain a connection between Quetta and the rest of the country. He assured the public that despite the suspension, the department’s commitment to serving the masses remains unshaken.

In the wake of the incident, 50 injured persons are currently being treated at a trauma center, with medical teams from Pakistan Railways providing necessary care. Baloch also praised the Quetta Division team for their swift response and effective emergency relief operations following the event.

Additionally, he announced that compensation would be provided to the families of the deceased and those injured, as per the Pakistan Railways’ insurance policy.

At least 27 people were killed and 62 others injured on Saturday in a suicide explosion ripped through the platform of Quetta Railway Station crowded with passengers gathered to board two trains ready to depart, police, local authorities and hospital officials confirmed.

According to FIR of the blast registered later in the evening, the blast, which left 27 people dead and injured 62 others, involved a suicide bomber who detonated an explosive device among passengers, the CTD officials reported.

Right after the incident, Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat had said that the blast was a “suicide attack” primarily targeting the law enforcement agencies.

Shafqaat added that gatherings have been banned in the area while bus stations were on high alert, adding that railways have been requested to close the station and suspend train services.

The incident came a week after a bomb blast near a girl’s school and a hospital in Mastung district that eight people, including five children.