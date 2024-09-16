Donald Trump grills Taylor Swift for endorsing Kamala

Former US President and 2024 Republican candidate Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of pop sensation Taylor Swift following her recent endorsement of Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.



Trump’s comments, made on his Truth Social platform, surfaced days after Swift voiced her support for Harris in the upcoming presidential elections.

“I hate Taylor Swift,” Trump stated on Sunday, adding to the growing tension between the two public figures. Swift had praised Vice President Harris in a widely-shared Instagram post shortly after last Tuesday’s presidential debate, describing her as a “steady-handed” and “gifted leader.”

The singer emphasised that America could achieve far more under Harris’ leadership, advocating for calm over chaos.

In her post, Swift wrote, “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Trump’s displeasure

Trump responded swiftly to Swift’s endorsement, stating that it was not surprising given her history of supporting Democratic candidates.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Trump remarked, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan, it was just a question of time. She couldn’t, uh, you couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him.”

The former president predicted that Swift’s political alignment could come with consequences. “She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” Trump added.

Musk joins debate

In an unexpected twist, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also weighed in on the issue, making a tongue-in-cheek comment about Swift’s endorsement. In response to Swift’s playful description of herself as a “Childless Cat Lady,” Musk tweeted, “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”