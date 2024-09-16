Entertainment

Kate Middleton stepping into Meghan Markle’s territory

By Agencies

Experts fear Kate Middleton has found herself hopping the fence and landing into Meghan Markle’s territory with her cancer update video.

Comments about all of this have been shared by author Barbara Ellen.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Guardian and began by saying, “This is where I wonder if the messaging of the video has become slightly scrambled.”

Because “for instance, when it comes to the Sussexes, Meghan seems to be all about California-inspo, bosswomaning, and TED talks.”

“Apart from the social media medium – the Being Out There of the video – is there much overlap with Meghan’s territory?”

However, in general whats most striking is that “the video seems to be about class.”

“In that, there’s a firm muting of William’s royal aspect and a reclaiming of Kate’s middle-class centre ground. Yes, the wealthy upper-middle and probably to market themselves as the perfect ordinary family”.

“But also because this is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton’s territory. It’s where she shines,” she added before signing off

Agencies
Agencies

