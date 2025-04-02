Prince Harry Receives Call From William As King Charles’ Health Worsens

As King Charles III faces an increasingly serious cancer prognosis, Prince William has reportedly taken a decisive step to reunite his fractured family. According to palace insiders, the heir to the throne recently contacted his brother Prince Harry in what is being described as a final attempt at reconciliation.

With doctors warning that the monarch may have less than a year to live, family members are rallying around the king, prioritising peace and unity. Sources say Charles has directly asked William to help mend ties with Harry, whose relationship with the royal family has been strained since his 2020 exit from royal duties alongside wife Meghan Markle.

The breakdown between the brothers, fuelled by public interviews, a memoir, and ongoing tensions, has weighed heavily on the monarch. William, now stepping in as mediator, is hoping to relieve that burden by encouraging his brother to return — at least emotionally — to the fold during their father’s final chapter.

However, Meghan Markle remains a significant roadblock. According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex is firmly against any renewed engagement with the royal family, citing concerns for her and her children’s well-being. Her stance continues to influence Harry’s decisions, creating a serious challenge for any reconciliation effort.

Still, with time running out, William’s outreach may represent the royal family’s last chance at healing. Whether Harry chooses to accept the call could determine the future of his relationship with both his father and brother — and may reshape the royal dynamic in the years to come.