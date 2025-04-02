Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Spinoff

A new chapter in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood universe is in the works, with Brad Pitt set to reprise his role as Cliff Booth in a derivative project helmed by acclaimed director David Fincher. The film is being developed by Netflix, with production expected to begin as early as late summer, according to The InSneider.

While not a direct sequel, the upcoming film will explore the world of the 2019 Oscar-winning hit, focusing on Pitt’s stuntman character. Tarantino, who wrote the script, has handed over directing duties to Fincher, whose past collaborations with Pitt on Fight Club, Se7en, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button are among the most critically celebrated in both of their careers.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrayed actor Rick Dalton in the original film, is also in discussions to return. However, insiders say his involvement is not yet confirmed as his role in the project would be smaller, with the narrative now centering on Pitt’s character. Despite hesitations, Netflix is eager to lock in DiCaprio’s participation and negotiations are ongoing.

Reportedly, Netflix acquired Tarantino’s script for $20 million. Pitt was said to be enthusiastic about continuing the story but requested a different director take over. With Tarantino’s approval, Pitt brought Fincher into the fold, resulting in Netflix greenlighting the project.

Fincher had initially been preparing to shoot Bitterroot, a Western, but has temporarily shelved that in favor of this film. He remains attached to other Netflix projects, including the anticipated Squid Game spinoff, which is still in development.

Meanwhile, Tarantino’s much-anticipated final directorial project, The Movie Critic, has been placed on hold. DiCaprio is also reportedly in talks for another Netflix feature centered on stunt icon Evel Knievel, but that film’s future remains uncertain.