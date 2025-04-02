Prince Harry Accused Of Enabling Meghan Markle’s ‘Unhinged’ Bullying Of Employees

Prince Harry is facing fresh criticism for allegedly enabling Meghan Markle’s behaviour, with former UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries accusing the Duke of Sussex of being complicit in actions now under scrutiny. The remarks follow the resignation of Harry and Prince Seeiso from their charity Sentebale, and recent claims of harassment and racial discrimination made by the charity’s chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Writing for Mail Online, Dorries described Meghan as a narcissist and questioned Harry’s role in their dynamic. “He is an adult – a 40-year-old father of two – with agency and perspective. But how can he have tolerated some of Meghan’s more questionable actions?” she asked.

Referencing psychological terminology, Dorries claimed Harry fits the profile of a “flying monkey” — someone who enables or defends the behaviour of a narcissist without fully grasping the situation. “Flying monkeys are those people who justify and explain away [a narcissist’s] behaviour while not seeing or understanding what is happening around them,” she wrote.

Dorries’ comments come as scrutiny intensifies around Harry and Meghan’s role in the Sentebale controversy, following Dr Chandauka’s public accusations that Harry pressured her to issue a statement defending Meghan after a controversial polo event. While Harry’s team has yet to respond directly to the claims, critics are increasingly questioning his judgment and influence within the Sussex brand.

The couple has not publicly commented on the latest allegations.