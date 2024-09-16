NATIONAL

Ameer Balaj murder case: Teefi Butt brother-in-law’s shooter arrested

By News Desk

Lahore Police sources confirmed that two suspects, including the shooter, who killed Javed Butt — brother-in-law of Teefi Butt — have been apprehended.

Teefi Butt was killed during a gang war in Lahore.

The shooter identified as Azhar was arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following an extensive search. Police revealed that Azhar is a habitual offender and had been planning the attack on Javed Butt.

According to the authorities, Azhar had been tracking Javed Butt’s movements before the murder. Law enforcement is currently interrogating Azhar and his co-accused to identify the individuals responsible for orchestrating the killing.

Police sources stated that the ongoing investigation will shed light on the motives and potential accomplices’ behind the murder.

