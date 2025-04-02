Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals New ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ Look At Age 50 Amid Marriage Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio turned heads at CinemaCon 2025 with a surprise midlife makeover as he promoted his latest film, One Battle After Another. The 50-year-old Oscar winner, known for his low-key public appearances, walked the red carpet with visibly dyed hair, a tinted beard, and darker eyebrows.

DiCaprio, who attended the event alongside co-stars Teyana Taylor, 34, and Regina Hall, 54, kept his outfit classic with an all-black ensemble — pairing a suede buttoned shirt-jacket with matching trousers and polished black dress shoes. His dramatic grooming shift comes amid ongoing buzz over his relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti.

Teyana Taylor made a statement in a navy coat dress adorned with bold gold accents, while Regina Hall opted for a pastel blue satin blouse and sparkling silver sequin trousers. The trio posed together ahead of a sneak peek screening of the upcoming film.

One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, stars DiCaprio as a former radical trying to rescue his kidnapped daughter. A scene previewed at the convention shows his character struggling with addiction and memory loss, delivering a raw confession: “I have abused drugs and alcohol for the past 30 years. I am a drug and alcohol lover.”

DiCaprio praised the film’s relevance, stating that Anderson has “tapped into something politically and culturally that’s burning beneath our psyche.” The $140 million production was shot on 35mm VistaVision film in California and Texas, and originally planned for an August release, it will now premiere on September 26.

The film also marks DiCaprio’s return to a lead role following his critically acclaimed performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned 10 Oscar nominations. A teaser for One Battle After Another was released in March alongside the launch of DiCaprio’s new YouTube channel.