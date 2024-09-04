Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur in Liquor and Arms Case

ISLAMABAD: A District and Session Court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in Arms and Liquor recovery case.

At the outset of the hearing, Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi rejected Gandapur’s plea for exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

The judge ordered the Bhara Kahu Police SHO to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court on Thursday (tomorrow).

Earlier, the court summoned KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in the Arms and Liquor recovery case.

The court also sought replies to nine questions from Ali Amin Gandapur, directing him to appear before the court in person.

It is important to note here that the police claimed to have recovered weapons and liquor from Ali Amin Gandapur’s car on 30th October 2016.

According to the police, Ali Amin Gandapur’s car was stopped and searched at a check-post on Rukhsana Bangash Road when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The police searched the car and claimed to have recovered the weapons and ammunition from the vehicle.

The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bullet proof vests.

ATC postpones hearing on pre-arrest bail plea

In a related development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has postponed the hearing of Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail plea in a terrorism case until September 10. The hearing, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, was adjourned without any proceedings.

Gandapur’s counsel Raja Zahoorul Hasan submitted a medical certificate to the ATC, citing the Chief Minister’s health issues, including leg pain due to a recent slip during a flood relief tour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The defense requested a postponement, stating that Gandapur was unable to attend the court proceeding due to his medical condition. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until September 21.