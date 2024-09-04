‘£190m reference’: AC announces reserved verdict on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal tomorrow

PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were brought to court for the hearing held at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court (AC) Islamabad on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking the acquittal of Bushra Bibi in the £190 million reference case.

The court will announce the decision on Thursday (tomorrow).

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the hearing held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. During the proceedings, PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were brought before the court.

The PTI founder’s lawyer, Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas, did not appear due to which cross-examination of NAB’s investigating officer Mian Umar Nadeem could not be carried out.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Usman Riaz Gul, presented arguments in favour of her acquittal in the £190 million reference. NAB prosecutors – Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Amjad Pervez, opposed the acquittal petition.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal. The ruling will be delivered on September 5.

Additionally, the court declared a contempt of court petition against the NAB chairman ineffective. The petition was filed by Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, following arguments over her acquittal.

The cross-examination of the final NAB witness, Investigating Officer Umar Nadeem, is scheduled for Thursday (tomorrow).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict a day ago after the completion of arguments.

In its short order today, the IHC ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.