Govt, PTI attempt to woo back Mengal to act as ‘Balochistan’s voice’

ISLAMABAD: The government and the PTI delegations attempted to beseech Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal to withdraw his resignation as an MNA and remain a voice for Balochistan in the National Assembly.

Mengal announced his resignation from the National Assembly a day ago citing frustration and lack of freedom in Parliament and the apathy of lawmakers towards insecurity faced by the people of Balochistan.

He was elected as an MNA from Khuzdar (NA-256) in the February 8 elections. He was also elected as an MNA in 2018 and had served as the chief minister of Balochistan.

The government delegation led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah visited Mengal at the Parliament Lodges to convince him to take back his resignation.

Later speaking to the media after the meeting, Sanaullah said: “We requested him to remain a part of Parliament and to continue his struggle in the same way as he always has in the ambit of the law and the Constitution to talk about Balochistan’s rights and deprivation and the bravery with which he has fought the case of the people of Balochistan.

“All of us are appreciative of him and we are with him.”

Sanaullah said Mengal had “registered out review petition” and hoped that it would be accepted by the veteran politician.

“We respect him immensely and he has a very powerful and strong voice and role for Balochistan’s rights and deprivation and it should remain present in Parliament.”

Sanaullah said the concerns that Mengal had expressed were a “keepsake” with the delegation and would be forwarded to the “concerned quarters”.

‘Nothing More To Say Now’

Meanwhile, Mengal himself had a different view about the meeting. Questioned on whether the government delegation convinced him to review his resignation, he said: “They tried to convince me but I think I convinced them. I have no intention [of taking back my resignation].”

Reiterating his concerns, he said he had raised the issues of injustices in Balochistan such as missing persons, resources, violence and dead bodies with “every government and its allies but they can’t seem to understand” despite his plain and clear language.

He said he had nothing more to say now.

PTI leaders ask Mengal to rejoin struggle within Parliament

Meanwhile, a PTI delegation led by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub also visited Mengal to convince him rescind his resignation.

Expressing serious concern over the current situation in Balochistan, the PTI leaders asked Mengal to rejoin the struggle within Parliament.

The delegation alleged that the government had made the current National Assembly a “rubber stamp” that was subject to censorship and did not show any seriousness despite repeated discussion of Balochistan’s problems.

“The people of Balochistan will not be left alone in this hour of difficulty,” Ayub said.

The delegation led by Omar Ayub Khan, included Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Akhundzada Hussain Yousafzai, Amir Dogar and Rauf Hassan. The PTI delegation requested Sardar Akhtar Mengal to withdraw his resignation, urging him review the decision on the resignation from the National Assembly.

He said the government repeatedly talked about the issues of Balochistan but did not show any seriousness on the part of the government. Omar Ayub regretted that the situation in Balochistan was serious, but no one wants to understand the real problems of Balochistan.

On the other hand, Veteran PPP politician Raza Rabbani in a statement termed the Mengal’s resignation a “distress signal” from Balochistan.

“It is yet another reminder that Balochistan, rich in resources but impoverished by neglect continues to be marginalised and ignored.

“The nationalist leaders like Mengal, chose the path of mainstream politics over separatism, hoping that their participation in the parliamentary process, brings the plight of their people to the attention of the federation.”

He called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to bring Mengal back to Parliament as a “priority”.

“The state must listen to him and other nationalist leaders who have chosen the path of dialogue over violence.

“The issues that have pushed the Balochistan to the brink must be addressed immediately.

“A political solution to the Balochistan issue is all the more important in order to neutralise the threat pushed by militant organisations that seek to destabilise the country,” Rabbani said.

Govt refuses Mengal’s resignation, sets up committee to meet him

Earlier, the government decided not to accept the resignation of Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal from his position as a member of the National Assembly.

Addressing a presser, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that a committee has been constituted to convince Sardar Akhtar Mengal for withdrawal of resignation.

“The committee will meet Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and convince him to withdraw resignation from the National Assembly”, Atta Tarar said while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly.

He stated that the three-member committee comprising Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Mohammad Usman Badini, and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani has been given task to persuade Sardar Akhtar Mengal to settle the issue through negotiations.

Attaullah Tarar acknowledged the significant contributions of Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s father for development of Pakistan.

Responding to concerns raised by an MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that it was agreed with the Chief Minister to resolve differences through dialogue.