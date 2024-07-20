Nawaz distances himself from Shehbaz govt; condemns electricity price hike

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday distanced himself from PM Shehbaz decisions and condemned his own party’s government’s recent hike in electricity prices, labelling it a significant burden on all citizens, not just the poor.

Speaking at a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday, Sharif stressed that the country is being poorly managed, resulting in severe economic hardships.

Nawaz Sharif criticised the rising electricity bills, noting that they have become unaffordable for many Pakistanis. He recalled that during his tenure, load shedding was eliminated, and electricity rates were kept under control, with lower bills and a stable dollar rate until 2017. He lamented that the situation has deteriorated since 2018, severely impacting the poor.

Sharif also highlighted the government’s failure to handle the International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations effectively, pointing out that his administration had previously sent the IMF packing, only for it to be invited back by subsequent leaders.

He called for immediate relief measures to alleviate the public’s suffering. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz echoed Sharif’s sentiments, emphasising the detrimental impact of rising flour and electricity prices on the economy.

She announced plans to expand the solar panel financing scheme, which aims to provide free or loan-based solar systems to the public.

The scheme, known as the Roshan Gharana, is expected to launch by 14 August, with a detailed plan requested from the relevant departments.

The Punjab Energy Department presented proposals for providing solar systems to the public at no cost or on loan.

Secretary of Energy Naeem Rauf briefed the attendees on the Chief Minister’s Solar Panel Financing Scheme, noting that test runs have commenced at various locations to monitor performance.

The meeting concluded with Nawaz Sharif urging swift implementation of the Roshan Gharana scheme to provide maximum relief to the public, underscoring the importance of immediate action in response to the economic crisis.