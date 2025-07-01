Pakistan, India exchange biannual lists of prisoners as per consular agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Monday exchanged their biannual lists of prisoners held in each other’s custody, in line with the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

This agreement mandates the exchange of such lists on January 1 and July 1 every year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian prisoners, which includes 53 civilians and 193 fishermen, to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

In turn, India provided a list of 463 Pakistani prisoners — comprising 382 civilians and 81 fishermen — to a diplomat from Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi.

Pakistan has urged India for the immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani nationals who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been verified.

Additionally, Pakistan requested special consular access for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including those facing physical or mental health issues, to expedite the confirmation of their nationality.

Furthermore, Pakistan reiterated its call for India to grant consular access to prisoners still awaiting it and to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani detainees in Indian custody.

The Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian priorities and its ongoing efforts to ensure the return of all Pakistani prisoners held in Indian jails.