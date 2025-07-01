Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Faces Backlash Amid Real-Life Racing Tragedy

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie, which features a dramatic scene where his character, Sonny Hayes, suffers a severe crash on the track, is facing backlash after it was revealed that the incident was based on a real-life accident.

The intense crash in the film mirrors a horrific moment during the 1990 Spanish Grand Prix, where British driver Martin Donnelly experienced a near-fatal accident. Racing at speeds over 160 miles per hour, Donnelly lost control of his car after a mechanical failure, slamming into the barriers and being thrown onto the track. The accident left him severely injured, with a broken leg, head trauma, and lung damage. Doctors initially doubted his survival, and they feared he would never walk again.

Despite these grave injuries, Donnelly defied the odds, surviving the crash and becoming a symbol of determination. Though he never raced again, his recovery inspired many, and his courage was acknowledged in Pitt’s film.

At the movie’s New York premiere, Pitt personally thanked Donnelly, saying, “Thank you for putting your energy and guidance into the movie.” The powerful scene in the film honors Donnelly’s survival story, portraying the spirit of a real driver who, despite the odds, never gave up.