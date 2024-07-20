PTI ready to resign from assemblies, dissolve KP Assembly for fresh polls: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has agreed to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and resign from other assemblies to pave the way for new elections.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rehman revealed the formation of a committee to negotiate with PTI, headed by Kamran Murtaza and including members Maulana Lutf Rehman, Fazl Ghafoor, Aslam Ghori, and Maulana Amjad.

Rehman emphasised that despite past conflicts, JUI-F is ready to normalise relations with the PTI.

He stressed that PTI’s willingness to dissolve KP Assembly and resign from other assemblies is crucial for holding transparent elections. He further called for parliamentary and local body elections to be held simultaneously and suggested the abolition of the caretaker setup.

Addressing the current political instability, Rehman criticised the economic policies and the high electricity bills that have burdened the public. He urged ‘decision-makers’ to prioritise the welfare of the people and ensure fair elections for political stability.

Rehman also condemned the establishment’s role in perpetuating political instability and called for a change in their approach. He warned that the country’s current path could lead to further division and emphasised the need for responsible governance.

In addition to political remarks, Rehman announced a series of public peace conventions, including a nationwide black day on August 5 to protest India’s actions in Kashmir, a farmer’s convention in Mardan on August 10, a trader’s convention in Peshawar on August 11, and a peace convention in Lakki Marwat on August 18.

He stressed that peace and political stability are essential for economic progress and warned against any further political adventures or martial law.