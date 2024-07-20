NATIONAL

PTI ready to resign from assemblies, dissolve KP Assembly for fresh polls: Fazl

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has agreed to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and resign from other assemblies to pave the way for new elections.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rehman revealed the formation of a committee to negotiate with PTI, headed by Kamran Murtaza and including members Maulana Lutf Rehman, Fazl Ghafoor, Aslam Ghori, and Maulana Amjad.

Rehman emphasised that despite past conflicts, JUI-F is ready to normalise relations with the PTI.

He stressed that PTI’s willingness to dissolve KP Assembly and resign from other assemblies is crucial for holding transparent elections. He further called for parliamentary and local body elections to be held simultaneously and suggested the abolition of the caretaker setup.

Addressing the current political instability, Rehman criticised the economic policies and the high electricity bills that have burdened the public. He urged ‘decision-makers’ to prioritise the welfare of the people and ensure fair elections for political stability.

Rehman also condemned the establishment’s role in perpetuating political instability and called for a change in their approach. He warned that the country’s current path could lead to further division and emphasised the need for responsible governance.

In addition to political remarks, Rehman announced a series of public peace conventions, including a nationwide black day on August 5 to protest India’s actions in Kashmir, a farmer’s convention in Mardan on August 10, a trader’s convention in Peshawar on August 11, and a peace convention in Lakki Marwat on August 18.

He stressed that peace and political stability are essential for economic progress and warned against any further political adventures or martial law.

Previous article
Strategy evolved to invite Chinese companies for investing in various sectors: Aleem Khan
Next article
Nawaz distances himself from Shehbaz govt; condemns electricity price hike
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM directs for early completion of Islamabad Technology Park

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the project team of Islamabad Technology Park and the Information Technology Ministry to complete the...

PM orders speedy implementation of bilateral agreements with China

PTI Sindh leadership moves SJC for removal of CEC, ECP members

Sanam Javed case: Punjab govt approaches SC to challenge LHC verdict

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.