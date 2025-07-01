PDMA warns of flash floods, issues flood control directives to Punjab officials

LAHORE: In response to the ongoing monsoon rains that have caused significant damage and fatalities, Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has taken swift action to protect citizens from the potential threat of flash floods.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered comprehensive safety measures following the deadly Swat River tragedy, where heavy rains and swelling waters led to the loss of more than a dozen lives.

According to a letter issued by PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, flash floods are feared in several districts, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, and the authority has urged the district administrations to adopt immediate precautionary measures.

The letter has directed the establishment of 24/7 operations in all District Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCs) across these areas. The PDMA has also called on the irrigation department and Rescue 1122 teams to monitor the situation at vulnerable spots, particularly near rivers and rain-fed canals.

As part of the crackdown on flood-related hazards, the PDMA has imposed a complete ban on bathing in rivers, canals, and rain drains, especially during the monsoon season.

“Strict action must be taken against violators of this ban, especially in picnic spots where tourists and locals tend to gather,” said Kathia.

The department also highlighted that boat owners must be penalized for exceeding the boats’ capacity, and life jackets are mandatory for those attempting to swim.

Kathia emphasized that public awareness campaigns should be run to inform both residents and tourists about the risks, particularly through local mosques and by placing signboards in vulnerable areas. “We are putting all safety measures in place. The aim is to prevent any further loss of life as witnessed in recent incidents,” he added.

As part of these safety measures, the CM Maryam Nawaz also directed Lahore’s Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) to remain on high alert and ensure the smooth functioning of all disposal stations across the city.

Instructions were issued to keep backup generators on standby for areas facing electricity outages. In case of waterlogging, emergency pumps were instructed to be deployed, with specific attention given to keeping highways and underpasses clear of water. The CM also stressed that all monitoring teams must be ready to act swiftly as the rain intensifies.

Over the weekend, Pakistan experienced a series of deadly weather-related incidents, including a flash flood in Karachi that killed at least eight people.

Punjab’s major cities, along with Gilgit-Baltistan, also saw significant casualties from heavy rains, flash floods, and electrocution. The deaths prompted the PDMA to issue warnings for both residents and tourists, urging everyone to stay alert and take immediate action to protect their lives.

The provincial government’s swift response to the rain-related crisis comes as authorities attempt to mitigate further damages during the monsoon season, which typically lasts from June to September.

CM Maryam has emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated and that the government is fully committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens.

With warnings of more rain expected, Punjab’s government, along with the PDMA, continues to focus on minimising risks and maintaining public safety, particularly in vulnerable areas across the province.