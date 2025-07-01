13 people including children abducted from Sadiqabad mango orchard

SADIQABAD: In a chilling case of kidnapping for ransom, 13 individuals, including two children, were abducted by armed dacoits from a mango orchard in Sadiqabad on Sunday.

The victims, all believed to be laborers, were taken at gunpoint to the ‘kacha’ area, notorious for being controlled by criminal gangs.

The abduction has left the local community in shock, particularly due to the inclusion of minors among the victims. Those kidnapped were identified as Nadeem Ahmed, Rasheed Ahmed, Waseem Ahmed, Saddam Hussain, Gul Hassan, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hanif, Nadeem, Kashif, Majid Umair, Shahmeer Ahmed, and Tanveer Ahmed.

The situation has become further complicated by a jurisdictional dispute between the Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan police departments. While some officials claim the incident took place in Bhong, under Rahim Yar Khan’s jurisdiction, others insist it occurred in Rajanpur’s Sonmiani area.

This conflict over territorial boundaries has delayed the response from authorities, as both police forces are still working to verify the exact location.

The kidnapping has ignited widespread concern due to the growing number of high-profile abductions for ransom in the region. Local citizens are demanding swift action from the authorities to deal with the rising tide of criminal activity and to ensure that the victims, including the minors, are safely recovered.

As of now, police are working tirelessly to trace the abducted individuals and locate the kidnappers, though the jurisdictional issue remains a major challenge. Authorities are also investigating the possibility of a larger network being involved in the rise of these ransom kidnappings, which have plagued the region in recent months.