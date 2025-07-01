Opposition protests removal of MPAs from Punjab House committees

LAHORE: Opposition lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly protested outside the legislature on Monday after the removal of four of their members from standing committee chairmanships through no-confidence motions. The opposition MPAs affected by the move were Ansar Iqbal (suspended), Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal (suspended), Saima Kanwal (suspended), and Muhammad Ahsan Ali, who were chairing the Standing Committees on Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Management and Professional Development, Special Education, and Colonies, respectively.

The removal of the members was formalized during committee meetings held on Monday, where the motions for their ouster were discussed and voted on. Treasury lawmakers praised the action, describing it as a necessary measure to restore discipline in the Assembly. They emphasized that it was intended to reinforce parliamentary decorum and curb the opposition’s disruptive behavior.

PML-N MPA Amjad Ali Javed defended the move, stating that Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan had made considerable efforts to accommodate the opposition despite repeated provocations. “The speaker has upheld democratic traditions in the House, traditions that had long been missing,” Javed said.

Outside the assembly building, Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar condemned the dismissals, accusing the House of operating at the whim of a single family rather than in accordance with the law. Bhachar questioned the selective suspension of only 26 MPAs following protests during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s speech. He argued that if 26 were to be suspended, all protestors should face similar consequences.

He vowed that the opposition would not remain silent and would continue to challenge what they considered an unjust decision. Bhachar also criticized the speaker for allegedly running the House in a partisan manner and violating established rules.

Opposition lawmakers, gathered outside the assembly, chanted slogans against the PML-N-led government, accusing it of undemocratic behavior. The protests reflect growing discontent over the government’s actions and the handling of parliamentary affairs.