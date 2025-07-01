Punjab cracks down on sectarian hate with cyber patrolling during Muharram

LAHORE: In an unprecedented move, the Punjab government has launched cyber patrolling for the first time during Muharram to curb the spread of fake news and inflammatory content on social media.

As part of this initiative, dozens of controversial social media accounts were blocked based on reports from the Special Branch (SB) of the Punjab Police. The crackdown specifically targets individuals promoting sectarian hatred or sharing misleading information online.

Following directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a dedicated control room has been set up to monitor digital content and ensure law and order during Muharram. A special system for tracking and preventing fake news has also been introduced to aid these efforts.

Authorities have confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against those found spreading false or provocative content.

To enhance monitoring, a specialized portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is now active, allowing citizens to report objectionable material in real-time. A newly formed special cyber cell is operational 24/7, tracking and disabling social media accounts that post sectarian or inflammatory content. Offenders are identified and promptly acted upon through the portal.

In addition to cyber security, CM Maryam has ordered a complete ban on private drone cameras during Muharram processions and gatherings. A Quick Response Force (QRF) has also been deployed to swiftly intervene at sensitive locations, and iron barricades are being set up along procession routes to ensure safety.

This proactive approach by the Punjab government highlights the importance of combating digital misinformation during a time of heightened sensitivity and religious observance.