Keith Urban Ends Radio Interview Abruptly After Question About Nicole Kidman’s Love Scenes

Keith Urban was caught off guard and visibly upset during a radio interview on Tuesday while promoting his High and Alive world tour. The singer appeared in good spirits at the start of his chat with Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max, but things took an unexpected turn when he was asked about his wife, Nicole Kidman.

During the Wall of Truth game segment, the hosts probed Urban about Kidman’s love scenes, with one of the hosts, Max Burford, asking, “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes on TV?”

The question clearly riled Urban, and instead of responding, he abruptly ended the Zoom interview. Radio silence followed, and a crew member was heard saying Urban’s team had intervened because they didn’t like the line of questioning.

The hosts were left stunned, with Max commenting, “Do we have beef with Keith Urban now?” His co-host, Hayley Pearson, added regretfully, “He hates us. I knew that was going to happen.”

Anniversary Celebrations Amidst Separation

Urban’s departure from the interview comes just days after he and Kidman celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Despite being apart due to work commitments, both were clearly thinking of each other. Kidman, 55, was spotted dining at Nobu in London, while Urban, 57, was preparing for a performance in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kidman shared a sweet anniversary tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of herself embracing Urban with the caption, “Happy Anniversary Baby @keithurban,” alongside a heart emoji. Urban, on the other hand, opted for a simple heart emoji in response.

The couple married in 2006 in a private ceremony in Sydney after meeting at a G’Day LA event the previous year. Urban later confessed that he initially hesitated to call her because he felt she was “out of his league.” Kidman once recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had a crush on him but was left disappointed when he didn’t call her for four months.