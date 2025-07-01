NATIONAL

Govt to deploy FC troops at Maulana Fazl’s D.I Khan residence

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has ordered the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel outside the residence of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Dera Ismail Khan due to rising security concerns.

The decision follows a string of incidents involving his son, Asjad Mahmood, including a recent attack and attempted kidnapping.

In a letter issued to the FC commandant in Peshawar on June 29, the interior ministry instructed the deployment of “one platoon” of FC personnel at the JUI-F chief’s residence to prevent any untoward incidents. The move is part of an enhanced security effort after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed immediate action following the assault on Mahmood.

Earlier this month, Mahmood’s vehicle was intercepted on the main highway between Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat by armed men. This marked another escalation in the threats faced by JUI-F leaders, who have been targeted in recent years in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his concern over the attempted kidnapping and attack on Mahmood. During his visit to Fazl’s residence in Islamabad, he inquired about Mahmood’s health and issued directives to arrest the individuals behind the attack. The prime minister emphasized the importance of swift legal action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The rising attacks on JUI-F leaders have raised alarm within the political sphere. On May 15, a bomb targeted the vehicle of JUI-F leader Maulana Noorullah in South Waziristan.

While Noorullah remained unharmed, the incident was a stark reminder of the dangers faced by political leaders in volatile regions. The same month, an explosion killed JUI-F leader Maulana Abdullah Nachari in Balochistan.

JUI-F leaders have faced consistent threats. On March 14, a bomb exploded at a mosque in South Waziristan during Friday prayers, injuring JUI district chief Abdullah Nadeem.

Earlier in March, two JUI-F leaders were killed in Khuzdar district, Balochistan, during a targeted attack.

