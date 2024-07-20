LHC issues notices on plea against federal employees’ pay raise

Petitioner argues federal govt ignored employees of other corporations and semi-autonomous bodies

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday issued notices to the respondents on a petition challenging the 20 to 25 percent salary increase for federal government employees.

The petitioner argues that the federal government has ignored employees of other corporations and semi-autonomous bodies in its salary increase.

It petitioner requested the court to nullify the notification of the pay raise for federal and armed forces employees.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the LHC issued a written order regarding the last hearing. The written order states that a copy of the petition has been provided to the government lawyer, who has been instructed to present directives at the next hearing.

The court has issued notices to the parties involved, requesting their responses.

The Ministry of Finance had earlier this month announced an increase in salaries and pensions for federal government employees, as outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, according to which the basic pay for employees in BPS-1 to 16 was reportedly increased by 25 per cent while for those in BPS-17 to 22 was reportedly increased by 20 per cent.